Quebec police looking for missing 59-year-old motorcyclist whose family fears for his safety

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's health in locating a missing 59-year-old man who may be in danger.

Daniel Deschamps is from Saint-Lin-Laurentides and was last seen Aug. 24 at 7:15 a.m. in a supermarket parking lot on Saint-Isidore St. in the municipality about 50 minutes north of Montreal.

He was reported riding a black Honda CB500 motorcycle with the license plate 69446L.

"His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety,' the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said in a release.

Deschamps is 5'8" and weighs around 185 pounds. He's bald with blue eyes.

Those who see him are asked to call 911 or the SQ's info line at 1-800-659-4264.