Quebec police looking for missing teenage girl who may be in danger

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in danger.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reports that Keysha Nani Awashish was last seen Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. on Saint-Joseph Blvd. in Drummondville, about two hours east of Montreal.

Police believe she is on foot and could be in the Montreal area. Her family, the SQ says, has reason to fear for her health and safety.

Awashish is 5'3" and weighs around 180 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone who sees the teenager are asked to call 911 or the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.