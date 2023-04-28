Quebec police make arrest in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting

Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad (ENRCO) arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto.

On March 15, Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval when his vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire from assailants in a Porsche Macan in the early evening.

Police were also looking for a red Macan, as they thought it may be linked to the alleged attempted murder.

Rizzuto was hit in the leg in the vehicle but survived.

Police did not reveal the name of the arrested suspect, but an ENRCO spokesperson said he

"Presently, he's in an interview with investigators and after that, we will confirm to you if he is going to be in front of the court or if he's going to be released," said spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

Rizzuto's older brother, Nicolo Rizzuot Jr., was shot and killed in Montreal's NDG borough in 2009, and his grandfather, Nicolo Sr., was shot and killed in his home by a sniper.

#Arrestation | Un homme de 32 ans de Mascouche a été arrêté en lien avec une tentative de meurtre survenue à Laval le 15 mars dernier. https://t.co/OXh0Kov5oz