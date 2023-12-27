iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police nab driver going 190 km/h on Montreal highway, issue $2,155 ticket


A Surete du Quebec officer using a laser speed detector. (Kevin Gallagher / CTV Montreal)

A driver was given a $2,155 ticket and had his licence suspended for a week after Quebec provincial police say they caught him travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit on a Montreal highway.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, the driver, a 23-year-old man, was travelling 190 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on the northbound lanes of the Décarie Expressway (Hwy. 15), near Boulevard Édouard-Monpetit, in Montreal.

The driver was given the hefty speeding ticket along with 24 demerit pounds.

The SQ says speeding is the number one cause of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*