Quebec police negotiating with suspect in alleged kidnapping of three-year-old, Amber Alert lifted

Quebec police say they're negotiating with a suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a three-year-old.

The boy and the suspect were located on Saturday.

The Amber Alert that had been in place since Tuesday has now been lifted.

"They are located, but there's still negotiation and operations to handle that situation," said Sgt. Stephane Tremblay of the Surété du Québec.

Tremblay says the 36-year-old suspect and the boy are still alive, but there's no further word on their condition.

People are asked to avoid the Chemin de la Coulée area in Sainte-Paule, Que., where a police operation is currently underway.

"It's a secluded area close to small villages and we don't want people to get into the far woods to try to interfere [with] anything, because we know that he might be carrying a weapon and we don't want people to put themselves in danger," Tremblay said.

On Friday, investigators announced they used DNA testing on objects utilized by the pair to confirm their location.

Police determined that the pair were hiding in a heavily-forested area in the Laurentians.

With files from The Canadian Press.

