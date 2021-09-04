Suspect accused of kidnapping arrested by Quebec police; three-year-old boy safe

A Quebec man accused of kidnapping his three-year-old son, sparking an Amber Alert that lasted several days, has been arrested, police say.

"At around noon, the 36-year-old man was controlled by police," reads a statement posted to social media by the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

"We can confirm that the 3-year-old was in the residence and that he was not injured. The young boy was placed in the care of his mother," it continues. "The investigation is ongoing."

Earlier on Sunday, the SQ said they were in contact with the suspect, who had been “confined in a residence” on de la Coulée Carrier Road in Sainte-Paule, Que, a small municipality about an hour east of Rimouski.

The suspect "was subdued by the police on the spot," says SQ spokesperson Sergeant Hélène Saint-Pierre.

The man is accused of kidnapping the child on Aug. 31, triggering a police operation that encompassed all of Quebec and parts of northwestern New Brunswick.

The man’s ATV and several items believed to be used by the two were recovered by police in recent days, leading them to discover the residence where he was arrested.

"We would like to thank the population in general, and more specifically that of Sainte-Paule, for their support and understanding," says Saint-Pierre.

A FIVE-DAY CHASE

In parts of Quebec, the Amber Alert went into effect on Tuesday. It was then extended to the rest of the province and New Brunswick in the days that followed.

Police scoured a wooded area near Sainte-Paule, eventually coming across numerous objects suspected to have been used by the boy and his father, which was later confirmed using DNA testing.

The father was likely familiar with the woods, according to police, and there was reason to believe he had considerable wilderness skills.

Using loudspeakers, they patrolled the area and attempted to communicate with the suspect.

Upon locating the pair on Saturday, police spent the evening negotiating with the father, who was eventually arrested.

- This is a developing story that will be updated. With Files from The Canadian Press.

#OpérationEnCours | Vers midi, l'homme de 36 ans a été maîtrisé par les policiers. Nous pouvons confirmer que l'enfant de 3 ans se trouvait dans la résidence et qu'il n’a pas subi de blessure. Le jeune garçon a été confié au soin de sa mère.