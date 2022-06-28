Quebec police offer $50,000 reward for one of Canada's most wanted

Police on Montreal's South Shore has issued a $50,000 reward to locate one of Canada's most wanted criminals.

Youcef Bouras, 25, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Muhammad Adhane, who was shot twice in the chest and killed Oct. 15, 2017, in the Centre-Jacques Cartier parking lot in Longueuil.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that Adhane was out with his wife when the Bouras allegedly approached the two in a metro station. The accused then followed the couple on a bus and got off at the same place as the two. He then brandished a gun in a store and allegedly convinced Adhane to follow him alone to a parking lot where the 18-year-old was shot and killed.

Police think there are people in the area that know where Bouras is.

"We think that some people around Montreal know exactly where he is, and we're hoping that they're going to be able to talk," SPAL police chief Fady Dagher. "We're trying to see other avenues, other ways to put pressure on him."

En collaboration avec @SunYouthOrg, on offre une récompense jusqu’à 50 000$ pour toute information menant à l’arrestation de Youcef Bouras.



Bouras est recherché par @PoliceSPAL pour meurtre.



Pour infos & signalements: https://t.co/MedK4Zekwc@INTERPOL_HQ #fugitif #montreal pic.twitter.com/8qkNX5YLVw

Longueuil police are working with the BOLO (be on the lookout) program and Sun Youth. Interpol has issued a red notice for Bouras.

BOLO director Maxime Langlois said seven billboards will go up in the Greater Montreal Area and an online campaign will begin to draw attention to the reward.

"One of the criteria of the BOLO program for a case to be amplified is that the investigation must still be active, but the police service must have run out of fresh leads," said Langlois.

Authorities are warning citizens to take no action in apprehending Bouras.

"He may be armed and dangerous," the BOLO notice reads. "Anyone assisting Bouras in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges."

Bouras is 5'8" and weighs 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is of Algerian and Canadian descent and has ties to Algeria, according to BOLO.

Those with information on his whereabouts are instructed to call 911 or the Sûreté du Québec's confidential tip line at 1-800-659-GANG (4264).

The BOLO campaign will last five weeks.