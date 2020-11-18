Quebec police officer arrested for a second time for alleged sexual assaults against a minor

The suspended Quebec provincial police officer who was arrested last year on sexual assault charges was arrested for a second time Wednesday for alleged sexual assaults against a second minor.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said in a news release that 57-year-old Pierre Boies from Beloeil appeared in the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse on charges including sexual assault, incitement to sexual contact and sexual contact with a minor, as well as possessing child pornography.

The events are alleged to have occurred between June 2019 and Oct. 29.

He was arrested in June 2019 on charges against another alleged victim.

Boies is alleged to have contacted his victims on social media using his real identity, police say, and the alleged acts did not occur when he was in uniform.

He was suspended from the force when legal proceedings started against him in Dec. 2019.

Anyone with information on Boies is asked to contact the SQ's information centre at 1-800-659-4264.