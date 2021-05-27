Quebec police reform recommendations welcomed by chiefs

Quebec's police chiefs say they believe reducing the number of forces in the province is a good way to better respond to the needs of the population.

However, the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) warns potential consequences to residents must first be well evaluated.

The association insists the different models proposed must be studied in consultation with police directors in accordance to their local issues.

Among the 138 measures proposed Tuesday in a report on police reform is the reduction of the number of police forces in Quebec from 31 to 13.

Wednesday, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault squashed the recommendation.

The ADPQ says it supports the establishment of a joint public-private provincial unit to better fight cybercrime as long as it does not include the province's anti-corruption unit (UPAC).

The association points out UPAC's work in the public sector is about ethics, so diluting its resources is less than ideal in the fight against corruption and collusion.

Guilbault says she, too, is not in favour of integrating UPAC into a joint unit.

The report was coordinated by former Sherbrooke mayor Bernard Sévigny, who also suggested a review be done on the training of managers and investigators, as well as of candidate profiles for those admitted to police-tech college programs.

To strengthen public confidence in the police, the report proposes giving residents a greater role in the governance of police services to improve communication, transparency, accountability and reporting.

The ADPQ says it believes citizen confidence is shaped by the independence of police managers, thus a recognized and consistent process for appointing directors must be put in place.

The association of police chiefs notes the work done by the advisory committee is a big step in the right direction.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2021.