Quebec police search 16 homes linked to relaunched murder case from four years ago

The investigation into the murder four years ago of Roland Duguay is proceeding at an apparently quick pace after being relaunched earlier this week.

The body of the 54-year-old man, who police said was known to them, was found on July 29, 2017, in a wooded area near the intersection of Rouillard and Authier roads at the foot of Mont Saint-Hilaire in Montérégie.

On Friday, the Sûreté du Québec announced that it had carried out a series of 16 searches of homes in Montreal and Quebec as well as in Montérégie, Estrie and Mauricie.

These searches follow an earlier step last week, when police reconstructed certain vehicles' movements, aiming to validate several elements they'd obtained in the investigation. They also took aerial images.

Officers were also planning to meet with citizens of the area in order to complete and corroborate investigative elements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.