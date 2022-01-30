iHeartRadio
Quebec police search for 21-year-old Chambly man

Joshua Hughes Roberge, 21, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 30, at around 1:45 p.m. in Sainte-Catherine.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are searching for Joshua Hughes Roberge, 21, of Chambly.

He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 30, at around 1:45 p.m. in Sainte-Catherine.

He is described as being six feet tall, weighing 176 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The words “family first” are tattooed on his arm.

He may be wearing a black coat, grey pants and red shoes.

Police say Roberge could be travelling by vehicle or on foot, and that his family have reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone who spots Roberge is asked not to interact with him and call 911.  

