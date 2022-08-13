iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police search for 31-year-old Saint-Zotique woman

Quebec police are searching for Rachel Cousineau Martin, 31, who went missing from Saint-Zotique on Wednesday. (SQ)

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 31-year-old Rachel Cousineau Martin from Saint-Zotique, in Quebec's Monteregie region.

Martin was last seen on foot Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. on De la Rivière Nord Rd. in Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

She wore red or pink shoes, a long-sleeved plaid shirt with a black shirt underneath, dark pants, black-rimmed glasses and a pink scarf.

She is 5'7" (1.75 m), weighs 145 lbs (66 kg) and has blonde hair that is curly at the shoulders with dark roots and brown eyes.

Police say there's reason to fear for Martin's safety.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential information line at 1-800-659-4264.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*