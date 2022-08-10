iHeartRadio
Quebec police search for 42-year-old fugitive last seen in St-Ulrich

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's help locating 42-year-old Jerome-Vincent Vaillancourt, who is on the run from authorities. (SQ)

Vaillancourt evaded police in Matane, on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula.

He was spotted on Du Phare Ave. west, driving a blue Honda HR-V that had been reported stolen.

Officers attempted to intercept the suspect, but he drove off the road at the intersection of Du Centenaire Ave. and Joseph-Roy St. in St-Ulric. He then fled on foot.

At the time, Vaillancourt was wearing black and carrying a dark-coloured backpack. Police say he could be armed.

He's described as being 6'5" (1.96 m), with chestnut hair and blue eyes. He has tribal tattoos on both arms, a sun tattoo on the left side of his chest and a star on his neck.

The SQ is looking for information related to the movements of the Honda HR-V between Matane and St-Ulric. The license plate number is Z84 MGM.

Anyone who spots Vaillancourt is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.

Any information on his whereabouts can also be reportedly confidentially at 1-800-659-4264. 

