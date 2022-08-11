iHeartRadio
Quebec police search for man guilty of assault who left treatment centre against orders

Quebec police are looking for Vincent Daigle, who left a Longueuil treatment facility against orders. Daigle pled guilty in August to multiple charges including sexual assault, drug trafficking and harassment.

Quebec police are asking for the public's help locating Vincent Daigle, 31, who breached conditions after leaving a Longueuil drug treatment centre earlier this month.

Daigle, who is from Levis, Que., pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for a fee, drug trafficking, threats, harassment, obstruction of justice, and dangerous driving.

He was ordered to stay at the treatment centre until his next court date in November, but somehow managed to leave the same day he pleaded guilty, police say.

Daigle was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.

He has numerous tattoos on his neck, torso, arms and back, and has piercings on his ears and nipples. He is 5'11" (180 cm), weighs 175 lbs (80 kg), and has brown, shaved hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Surete du Quebec confidential information line at 1-800-659-4264. 

