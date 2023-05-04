iHeartRadio
Quebec police searching for 58-year-old man from Saint-Felix-de-Valois


Quebec police are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 58-year-old man Sylvain Latour from Saint-Felix-de-Valois, Que. SOURCE: SQ

Quebec provincial police (SQ) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old man. His family fears for his health and safety.

Police report that Sylvain Latour of Saint-Felix-de-Valois, about an hour northeast of Montreal, was last seen Wednesday around noon at his home on Aubin Street.

He drives a white 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with the plates W96 PJE.

Latour is 6'1" and weighs around 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Latour is asked to call 911 or the SQ's confidential info-centre line at 1-800-659-4264. 

