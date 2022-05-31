Quebec police searching for answers after body parts discovered

Quebec provincial police are searching the area around Lac-Saint-Jean after a pair of grim discoveries this week: human body parts.

The bottom part of a body was discovered in the rocks near Rigolet Beach on Monday in the Metabetchouan-Lac-a-la-Croix municipality, about two-and-a-half hours north of Quebec City.

Noovo Info reported that a boot containing a foot was also found on the shore near the municipality's wharf last Wednesday and that police found women's clothing covering the body parts.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers are now searching the area by boat, ATV and on foot, and the body parts are being analyzed in a medical sciences lab.