iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police searching for man, 26, wanted in Laurentians armed assault

Jonathan Forget-Hotte (police handout)

Quebec police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man wanted for an armed assault in the Laurentians two weeks ago.

Provincial police are trying to locate Jonathan Forget-Hotte, 26, who faces several counts relating to an armed assault on October 30 in the town of Mont-Laurier.

He could now be anywhere in Quebec, police said.

In the assault, three suspects arrived just before 4 p.m. at a home on Aubergiste Road in Mont-Laurier and assaulted the occupant before fleeing in their vehicle, police said in a release Thursday.

Two of the three suspects have already been arrested, police said -- a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

Forget-Hotte is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant for unlawful release from custody. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error