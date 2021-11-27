Quebec police searching for missing 80-year-old woman who may be in danger

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating an 80-year-old woman, who may be in danger.

Colette Lefebvre is 5'1" with white hair and brown eyes, and she speaks French.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say her family has not heard from her since 3 p.m. Friday.

She left her home on Maricourt St. in a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla (license plate 241ZWJ), and may be in Longueuil or the St-Denis-de-la-Bouteillerie area east of Quebec City.

Anyone who sees Lefebvre is asked to call 911 immediately.