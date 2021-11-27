iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police searching for missing 80-year-old woman who may be in danger

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 80-year-old Colette Lefebvre. SOURCE: SPAL

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating an 80-year-old woman, who may be in danger.

Colette Lefebvre is 5'1" with white hair and brown eyes, and she speaks French.

Longueuil police (SPAL) say her family has not heard from her since 3 p.m. Friday.

Disparition: Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) recherche Colette Lefebvre 80 ans. Détails ici: https://t.co/sFegxgHBgM pic.twitter.com/UIu3yERjyx

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 27, 2021

She left her home on Maricourt St. in a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla (license plate 241ZWJ), and may be in Longueuil or the St-Denis-de-la-Bouteillerie area east of Quebec City.

Anyone who sees Lefebvre is asked to call 911 immediately. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error