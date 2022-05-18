Quebec police seek public's help finding 51-year-old man missing from St-Hyacinthe

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in finding a 51-year-old man missing from St-Hyacinthe.

Luc Therrien was last seen on the evening of May 15 leaving an establishment on Mont-Gabriel Road in Ste-Adèle. He left in his grey 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, Quebec licence plate M85 WEP, towards his home in the St-Hyacinthe area.

His family has reason to fear for his health and safety.

Therrien is 1.80 m (5' 11") talls, weighs 80 kg (178 lbs), is white, with brown hair and green eyes. He uses an adapted wheelchair.

Anyone who sees Luc Therrien is asked to call 911. In addition, any information that could help find the man can be shared confidentially with the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.