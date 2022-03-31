iHeartRadio
Quebec police seize 3D printed guns, arrest two after raids

FILE photo of fabricated guns. (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File)

Quebec police have seized firearms printed on a 3D printer and material after three searches in Montreal and St. Lazare.

The specialized weapons squad EILTA, made up of Surete du Quebec (SQ), Montreal police (SPVM) and Canada Border Services agents arrested a 30-year-old man and woman and seized four 3D printers, a firearm part, four prohibited weapons and two computers that police say were used to manufacture firearms.

The suspects were met by investigators and released on promises to appear in court.

The operation fell under the CENTAURE (Coordination des efforts nationaux sur le trafic d’armes, unis dans la répression et les enquêtes) strategy, which is a multi-force effort to put pressure on organized crime and combat illegal firearms trafficking in the province.

The CENTAURE information line is 1-833-888-2763.

