Quebec police seize 3D-printed weapons, blueprints; Man, 32, arrested


A Quebec man was arrested and charged after police seized various 3D-printed weapons from a home in Saint-Alban, about an hour west of Quebec City.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec, Quebec City police department and the Canada Border Services Agency searched the home on Principale Street on Wednesday.

Police seized a range of 3D-printed items, including seven handguns, five handgun barrels and six magazines. They also seized two 3D printers and two SD cards containing plans and software for manufacturing 3D-printed weapons.

Officers also confiscated a regular long gun, seven silencers, a dart launcher, a crossbow, 200 rounds of ammunition and 15 bladed weapons, including two shurikens (better known as throwing stars.)

Jypsy Tremblay, 32, appeared in court to face charges of possessing firearms and other prohibited weapons, devices and ammunition.

He remains in custody and will be back in court on April 14.

A 28-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the seizures, but was released.

