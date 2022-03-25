Quebec police seize cocaine, crack, crossbows, guns and more in series of alleged organized crime raids
Quebec police searched 26 residences and vehicles related to motorcycle clubs and seized drugs, guns, cash and other illegal material on Thursday.
The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said the Monteregie Regional Joint Force (ERM) was in action in the Maskoutains region east of Montreal and seized $115,000 in cash, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, over 20 unregistered firearms, crossbows and other illegal material.
The full list of what was seized is posted below.
ERMs are mixed squads with officers from multiple police forces in the same region that are put together to fight organized crime in Quebec under the CENTAURE strategy.
"For its part, the CENTAURE strategy has the mandate to ensure constant pressure on organized crime and thus, actively fight against illegal firearms trafficking in Quebec," police say.
The following was seized in Thursday's raids:
- over $115,000 in Canadian currency
- over 800g of cocaine
- more than 55g of crack cocaine
- more than 14kg of cannabis;
- more than 16g of hashish;
- over 1000 methamphetamine tablets;
- one handgun (pistol);
- 20 unregistered firearms;
- 2 taser weapons (prohibited weapon);
- one pair of brass knuckles;
- 2 air pistols;
- one revolver;
- 3 silencers;
- 3 crossbows;
- one prohibited crossbow;
- one telescopic baton;
- ammunition;
- a pellet rifle (type AR15);
- jewels and jackets with the effigy of criminal biker groups;
- presses to make pills and hashish;
- a radio jammer;
- 2 vehicles as offence-related property.