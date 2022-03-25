Quebec police seize cocaine, crack, crossbows, guns and more in series of alleged organized crime raids

Quebec police searched 26 residences and vehicles related to motorcycle clubs and seized drugs, guns, cash and other illegal material on Thursday.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said the Monteregie Regional Joint Force (ERM) was in action in the Maskoutains region east of Montreal and seized $115,000 in cash, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, over 20 unregistered firearms, crossbows and other illegal material.

The full list of what was seized is posted below.

ERMs are mixed squads with officers from multiple police forces in the same region that are put together to fight organized crime in Quebec under the CENTAURE strategy.

"For its part, the CENTAURE strategy has the mandate to ensure constant pressure on organized crime and thus, actively fight against illegal firearms trafficking in Quebec," police say.

The following was seized in Thursday's raids: