Quebec police seize methamphetamine tablets, cocaine, cash and weapons in Montreal-area raid

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police seized cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, guns and cash in Saint-Remi, on Montreal's South Shore on Monday.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) out of the Beauharnois-Salaberry office say they began investigating the location a few months ago with help from the organized crime division (DECCO) based on a tip from the public.

On Monday, officers raided a dwelling and two storage units on Chevrefiles Street and arrested two people, who will likely face drug trafficking charges.

They found $18,075 in Canadian cash, 39 grams of cocaine, more than 4,100 methamphetamine tablets, a gun and other prohibited items along with gear emblazoned with an outlaw motorcycle gang's logo.

The raid was part of the province's CENTAURE strategy to combat organized crime and gun trafficking.  

