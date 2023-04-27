iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police seize methamphetamine tablets, other drugs, weapons and cash in large-scale, multi-region operation


A pouch containing crystallized methamphetamine and a homemade pipe are shown in this file photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt York

Quebec police officers out of the Mauricie region have seized over 800,000 methamphetamine tablets and other drugs, cash and firearms in a series of raids across the province.

A news release from the Mauricie Regional Joint Task Force (MRE) reports that searches in Montreal, Saint-Jerome, Sainte-Sophie, Saint-Eustache, McMasterville, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Perade, Cleveland, Richmond, Ste-Cecile-de-Whitton and Lavaltrie began at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, involving around 200 Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers and their partners.

Some searches are ongoing in the 24 premises and 16 vehicles in connection to an alleged methamphetamine production and distribution operation across Quebec.

Police report to have seized the following at noon:

  • Over 800,000 methamphetamine tablets;
  • 4 kg. of pure methamphetamine;
  • 2 kg. of cocaine;
  • Over $150,000 in Canadian currency;
  • About 10 firearms, the majority of which are handguns;
  • Two residences as offence property (Laval and Sainte-Sophie);
  • Eight vehicles in violation of the law.

The investigation is ongoing. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*