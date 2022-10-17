iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police seize weapons, cash, drugs at routine accident stop


A Surete du Quebec vehicle is stopped at the side of the road.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers in Laval got more than they bargained for after a call about a minor highway accident resulted in two arrests and the discovery of weapons, cash and drugs.

Two men could now face charges related to impaired driving and drug trafficking, according to a statement released by provincial police.

On Friday, Oct. 14, at about 12:25 a.m. SQ patrollers responded to an accident on Highway 640 West near Highway 15 in Boisbriand.

The report says they found one vehicle that had gone off the road and another that was stopped in the wrong direction on the Highway 15 exit ramp.

Police say the 21-year-old driver in the exit told them he’d been coming to the aid of the 23-year-old driver who had gone off the road.

Both men took breathalyzer tests and were then arrested for impaired driving, the SQ said.

After searching their vehicles, police seized the following items:

  • two Airsoft weapons
  • a BB gun with ammunition
  • two knives, one a prohibited weapon

More than:

  • $2,600 in Canadian cash
  • 100 counterfeit U.S. $100 bills
  • 35 cannabis vaping cartridges
  • 200 grams of cannabis
  • 4 grams of cocaine

The SQ suggests the men could also be charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*