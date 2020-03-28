Quebec police set up checkpoints near U.S. border to inform snowbirds of COVID-19 rules

Quebec provincial police are now holding information checkpoints near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Stanstead, and St-Armand - all towns near the border with the United States - to ensure travellers returning to the province are aware of the government’s latest directives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure that people returning know that they absolutely have to quarantine themselves for 14 days when they get back,” Surete du Quebec Sgt. Ingrid Asselin told CTV News. “They also can’t host gatherings, which is something they’ll have to adjust to.”

Des contrôles routiers seront mis en place à différents endroits stratégique près des frontières au cours de la journée de samedi et dimanche, plus spécifiquement près des villes de St-Bernard de Lacolle, Stanstead et St-Armand. pic.twitter.com/xqjc4YQNZT

Following Premier Francois Legault's declaration of a public health emergency in Quebec, the SQ’s province-wide initiative aims to educate citizens about complying with the Public Health Act.

“Fortunately, most of the people I’ve met this morning are on top of their things,” said Asselin. “They already figured out how they’ll get their food safely and where they plan on quarantining.”