Quebec police squad undergoing major bust of criminal drug underworld

Police officers are making a series of arrests in connection with the drug underworld in the Quebec City, Beauce, Portneuf, Gatineau and Montreal regions.

Quebec’s organized crime suppression squad (ENRCO) said that about 20 arrests are planned for Tuesday.

The investigation into this operation began in January 2019. Police say it showed that members of this drug network participated in drug trafficking in various regions around Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, which were controlled by the Hells Angels.

Quebec provincial police say a full report on this operation will be issued later.

ENRCO has a mandate to specifically target the leaders of organized crime, including members in good standing of the Hells Angels. The squad is made up of police officers from the Surete du Quebec, and police forces in Quebec City and Levis.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.