iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police suspend ground search for father whose daughters were found dead

image (1)

ST-APOLLINAIRE, QUE. -- Quebec provincial police say they've suspended a ground search for a missing father whose daughters were found dead one week ago in a wooded area southwest of Quebec City.

Police say in a statement that after 10 days of looking for Martin Carpentier, they are changing their approach to the investigation but remain determined to find him.

Carpentier hasn't been seen since the evening of July 8 after he and his daughters were believed to be involved in a serious car crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire.

When police arrived, no one was inside the wrecked vehicle and an Amber Alert was triggered the following day.

Carpentier's two daughters, Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were found dead last Saturday, triggering a manhunt for the 44-year-old.

Police say they searched 700 locations and followed up on more than 1,000 tips and are on the lookout for new information to redeploy resources to find Carpentier.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error