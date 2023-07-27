iHeartRadio
Quebec police think man accused of sexual assault had more victims


Jean-Elie Paul, 45, is in custody for at least two sexual assaults and other criminal offences. Quebec police believe there may be more victims. SOURCE: SQ

Quebec provincial police (SQ) believe that a recently arrested man may have had other sexual assault victims.

The SQ's major crime investigation division took the case over from the St-Eustache and Repentigny police departments which were looking into a series of sexual assaults between 2021 and 2023.

Jean-Elie Paul, 45, of Charlemagne was arrested and is currently in custody in connection with at least two sexual assaults and other criminal offences.

"We have reason to believe that he may have had other victims in Montreal and on the North Shore," the SQ said in a news release.

The serial crime investigation strategy (GECS) is being used to pool resources and better protect victims, police say.

Those with information on Paul or his alleged offences are encouraged to call the SQ info-crime centre at 1-800-659-4262. 

