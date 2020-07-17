Quebec police to increase presence on roads and bodies of water during construction holiday

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) announced Friday it will intensify its interventions on roads, bodies of water and trails during the construction holidays scheduled to begin in just a few hours.

Various police operations are planned from Friday to Aug. 2.

The SQ says Quebec’s construction holidays are when the highest number of fatal collisions occur. Last year, during the two-week period, 15 people were killed in collisions on the police force’s territory.

The increase is likely due to the fact that thousands of Quebecers are on vacation during this period, several of which are travelling to their holiday spots by car.

Even if many people plan to spend their vacations at home this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SQ says the closure of the US border could result in more cars than usual on Quebec highways.

As far as trails and bodies of water are concerned, the SQ is reminding Quebecers that wearing a helmet is mandatory when driving an ATV and that it is highly recommended to wear life jackets or other flotation devices during boat trips.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.