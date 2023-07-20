iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police watchdog investigates death of man who allegedly fired at officers


Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers in Cleveland, Que. on July 19, 2023. (Noovo Info/Alexandra Pare)

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly got into a shootout with provincial police officers on Wednesday.

The watchdog — known as the BEI — says police responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a person in possible distress inside a home in Cleveland, Que., about 115 kilometres east of Montreal.

The BEI says that when police spotted the man inside the home he allegedly started shooting at the officers, who shot back.

He allegedly opened fire a second time while the officers were crouched behind their patrol vehicles.

The BEI says that after police called for backup they heard a loud bang inside the home.

Police allegedly found the man unresponsive inside the home, and he was declared dead in hospital.

The BEI says there is no criminal investigation underway in this case, and Quebec provincial police have declined to comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*