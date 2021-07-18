iHeartRadio
Quebec police watchdog investigating a police intervention in Sorel-Tracy

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man lost consciousness following an arrest by provincial police.

The watchdog says in a statement that police were called at about 10:45 p.m. regarding a man who was allegedly intoxicated and disorderly in Sorel-Tracy, about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The watchdog says its preliminary information suggests police used force to arrest the 30-year-old man, who then lost consciousness in the police car on the way to the station.

The man taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

The release did not specify what kind of force was used and said no further details were immediately available.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes, or BEI, has taken over the investigation into the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward and contact them via their website.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 18, 2021.

