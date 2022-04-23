iHeartRadio
Quebec police watchdog investigating after man falls from residence during intervention

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a man was injured after falling from his apartment after a police intervention.

The BEI (Bureau des Enquetes Independantes) said in a news release that on Friday at around 7 p.m. Montreal police (SPVM) officers executed a search warrant at a Crescent St. residence and the man fell from the floor of his residence.

"The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is not feared to be in danger of death," the BEI wrote.

Five investigators from the BEI have been dispatched to determine more. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) will assist.

The BEI is called to investigate when a civilian dies or is injured during a police intervention or while in custody. 

