iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police watchdog probes death of 29-year-old following shoplifting arrest

The BEI is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who allegedly fell from a balcony in Montreal.

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who allegedly fell from a balcony after he was arrested for shoplifting.

The watchdog said in a news release Thursday Montreal police arrested the man around 2:30 p.m. earlier that day and took him home to get his identification.

Once arrived, the man allegedly told police his personal documents were in a bag on the balcony of the 14th-floor apartment.

Investigators say he went out on the balcony and allegedly threw himself over the edge.

The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, dispatched six investigators to the scene.

It is asking anyone who witnessed the events to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error