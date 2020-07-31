Quebec police watchdog probes death of 29-year-old following shoplifting arrest
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who allegedly fell from a balcony after he was arrested for shoplifting.
The watchdog said in a news release Thursday Montreal police arrested the man around 2:30 p.m. earlier that day and took him home to get his identification.
Once arrived, the man allegedly told police his personal documents were in a bag on the balcony of the 14th-floor apartment.
Investigators say he went out on the balcony and allegedly threw himself over the edge.
The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, dispatched six investigators to the scene.
It is asking anyone who witnessed the events to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.
