Quebec police watchdog probes death of man, 51, at Montreal hotel

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who died during a police intervention in Montreal late Saturday.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says in a statement that Montreal police were called to a hotel at about 10:40 p.m. for a family dispute.

On site, police say they saw a man who began to run away.

The watchdog says police officers chased after him for about 300 metres before he dropped a bag on the ground and allegedly told officers he was armed.

Officers used pepper spray to subdue the man and handcuffed him, but noticed after that he'd lost consciousness and didn't have a pulse.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2020.