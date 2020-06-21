iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec police watchdog probes death of man, 51, at Montreal hotel

image.jpg

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who died during a police intervention in Montreal late Saturday.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says in a statement that Montreal police were called to a hotel at about 10:40 p.m. for a family dispute.

On site, police say they saw a man who began to run away.

The watchdog says police officers chased after him for about 300 metres before he dropped a bag on the ground and allegedly told officers he was armed.

Officers used pepper spray to subdue the man and handcuffed him, but noticed after that he'd lost consciousness and didn't have a pulse.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error