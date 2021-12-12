iHeartRadio
Quebec police watchdog to investigate after vehicle chase leads to serious injury

image.jpg

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a vehicle chase left a 58-year-old man seriously injured in the Lanaudiere region.

The man "was seriously injured when he allegedly left the road in a police chase involving the Surete du Quebec," the provincial police force, according to the Bureau des Enquetes Independantes (BEI).

The incident took place in Saint-Roch-Ouest, about an hour north of Montreal, said the BEI, which added that more details into the investigation would be released soon. 

-- More to come.   

Le BEI annonce le déclenchement d’une enquête indépendante à St-Roch-Ouest.

Un homme de 58 ans a été blessé gravement lorsqu’il aurait effectué une sortie de route lors d’une poursuite policière impliquant la @sureteduquebec. On craindrait pour sa vie. Plus de détails suivront.

— BEI Québec (@BEIQc) December 12, 2021
12

