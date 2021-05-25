Quebec policing model failing to adapt to modern police work, needs overhaul: report

Fewer police forces, more diversity training, a different kind of police recruits, and a focus on modern cybercrime are just few of the major changes that could be in store for police services in Quebec.

A committee set up two years ago to modernize police laws in Quebec for the first time in three decades released its report today and its recommendations could radically change how police services would function.

A first major step in redefining public security in Quebec would involve reducing the number of police forces from 31 to 13. This would help centralize increasingly complex investigations where it would be easier to pool talent and resources, and Quebec would encourage municipalities of 130,000 people or fewer to join the Surete du Quebec.

Municipal police forces on the south shore and north shore would also be encouraged to merge under one service. The committee says that as crimes become more complex, it would be easier to pool resources in investigations.

"It's because sometimes they can't because they don't have the equipment, the expertise to do so," said retired judge Nicole Gibeault, who took part in the exercise.

Some highly specialized investigations would fall under an economic crimes unit, responsible for fraud, corruption, money laundering, extortion and crimes against the state. The much maligned UPAC, which investigated corruption with mixed results, would be integrated into this new unit. The committee expects resistance, admits Bernard Sevigny, a former mayor of Sherbrooke.

"There's resistance, and that's why all police forces, unions, and municipalities are stakeholders that have to talk together," he said.

Training would also change. The Nicolet police academy is already adding 45 hours of training on cultural diversity next fall. But measures would be put in place to specifically attract visible minorities, which are underrepresented in police forces.

CEGEPs with police technology programs would be encouraged to accept a more diversified pool of students, going beyond the normal mix of good grades and physical shape.

The committee also demands stricter rules to track racial profiling and to protect people from random stops by police. Officers would be required to indicate the race of people involved in incidents, to better track trends of profiling. It would also be illegal to question a passenger in a car legally pulled over, or a pedestrian, unless there’s probable cause to suspect a crime.

Will these measures fly in a profession not known to accept changes? Marlene Jennings, who heads the Quebec Community Networks Association, says she doesn’t see why police unions wouldn’t be on board.

"As a result of discussions we had with police unions, they overwhelmingly say they will support this report," she said.

But it remains a consultation committee report and only the government can turn it into law.

"We will study the report ... and comment tomorrow," said premier Francois Legault Tuesday.

The few who decided to comment say they're cautiously optimistic

"The committee, in its wisdom, recognizes the challenge of racism and discrimination in particular and the need to diversify the police department,” said Fo Niemi, from the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

The major players, including police unions, say they'll provide their reactions on Wednesday.

If they agree with the conclusions, the province's police forces could see a major overhaul not seen since the last reform in 1990.