Quebec postpones eviction of homeless people living under Montreal expressway

The planned eviction of several homeless people living under the Ville-Marie expressway in Montreal has been called off — for now.

Quebec's Ministry of Transport (MTQ) confirmed to CTV News that the dismantling of tents scheduled for Thursday has been "postponed," but it's unclear when the operation will go ahead or where the people will go.

"The date is yet to be determined. This will enable the occupants of the site to find alternatives that better suit their needs," wrote MTQ spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun in an email Wednesday evening.

"We will continue communicating with the campers and also involved the ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux in the process."

The transportation ministry had given homeless people living there 10 days to vacate the area of land underneath the roadway to make way for maintenance work and had called on local police to soon clear everyone out.

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness criticized the eviction and asked for other solutions to be explored since shelters around the city have been operating at capacity.

"Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?" said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road, on Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.