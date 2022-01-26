Quebec postpones expansion of can, bottle collection system

The Quebec government is postponing the expansion of its can and bottle collection project, saying it is now scheduled for spring 2023.

The reform was supposed to take place at the end of 2022, but labour shortages caused by the pandemic prompted officials to offer retailers and various organizations involved an extra six months to prepare.

The new regulations expand collections to plastic, glass or metal beverage containers from 100 millilitres to two litres in size.

Containers made of multi-layered materials will be included two years later.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette said Wednesday that the new collection system will be gradually deployed starting in the fall of 2022 and completed by Jan. 1, 2025.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 26, 2022.