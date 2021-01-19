Quebec premier asks Trudeau to ban all non-essential travel from Canada
Quebec Premier François Legault is asking the Trudeau government to ban all international travel departing from Canada that is not essential, such as people flying to all-inclusive resorts.
He said he has already made the request privately and now Quebec is "waiting" for the federal government to make a decision.
"We are realizing there are some people who are coming back from international travel with the virus," Legault said in a press conference Tuesday.
"I don't want us to experience what we experienced after spring break in March. And I still don't undestand [how] a person decides to go to Punta Cana or to Cancun, in an all-inclusive hotel, given the situation that we're experiencing here in Quebec."
This is a developing story that will be updated.