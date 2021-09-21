Quebec premier congratulates Justin Trudeau on federal election win

Quebec Premier François Legault congratulated Justin Trudeau on his federal election victory Tuesday morning.

Je félicite @JustinTrudeau pour sa victoire. Je travaillerai avec lui pour faire avancer les intérêts du Québec.

"I would like to congratulate Justin Trudeau on his victory. I will work with him to advance Quebec's interests," he wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Legault noted in recent weeks that he would prefer a minority Conservative government led by Erin O'Toole.

He had repeatedly argued that the leaders of the Liberal, NDP and Green parties were prepared to interfere in Quebec's affairs, challenge Bill 21 and refuse to cede powers to the province.

"I think it's dangerous" for Quebec to support these three parties, he said, adding nationalist voters should be very wary of them.

However, according to Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Legault proved himself to be the biggest loser this election.

"François Legault decided... to tell Quebecers who to vote for and Quebecers didn't listen," he said. "He said [the Liberal Party] was a dangerous party. (...) So, in what universe are we going to make any gains? He just lost his bet by going double or nothing on the Conservatives."

Monday's vote resulted in a House of Commons similar to the one that existed before the election was called, with a Liberal minority of 158 seats.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 21, 2021.