Québec Premier Francois Legault meets super fan who got his face tattooed on his arm

Quebec Premier Francois Legault met a man who may be his "biggest fan" at a Shawinigan press conference. (Facebook / Francois Legault)

Francois Legault has undoubtedly encountered many of his supporters through his work as Quebec's premier -- but one supporter took his devotion to a new level.

On Thursday, an image of Legault and a man with a curious tattoo on his arm was posted to his Facebook page under the caption "My biggest fan?"

The tattoo is a greyscale image of Legault's face, taking up the majority of the man's upper arm.

But that's not all: the portrait is bordered by an array of colourful, geometric shapes, with "LEGO" -- in the original Lego font -- stamped at the base of the tattoo.

A video of the interaction was also posted to the premier's Tik Tok account.

@francoislegault

Oui, ils se sont enfin rencontrés. ##LePMsurTikTok ##FYP ##Quebec ##TikTokQuebec ##PolQc

♬ son original - francoislegault

"It's incredible," says Legault in the video.

 Legault encountered his "fan" at a press conference in Shawinagan.

