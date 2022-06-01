Quebec premier known for sovereignty push honoured with statue at National Assembly

A statue of former Parti Quebecois (PQ) premier Jacques Parizeau was unveiled Wednesday behind the National Assembly in Quebec City.

It was unveiled in the presence of the former PQ leader’s widow, Lisette Lapointe, and Premier François Legault.

Montreal artists Jules Lasalle and Annick Bourgeau sculpted the bronze statue. A fundraising campaign raised the $120,000 to build the monument. The statue faces Jacques-Parizeau St.

Parizeau served a short but eventful term as premier from September 1994 to October 1995, culminating in the second sovereignty referendum on October 30, 1995.

Throughout his political career, Parizeau tried to convince Quebecers of the need for independence.

A senior civil servant in the 1960s, he was one of the instigators of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

He was minister of finance in René Levesque's government from 1976 until 1984.

He was elected as leader of the PQ in 1988 and won the 1994 election before leading the 1995 sovereignty referendum.

Quebecers voted “No” with just 50.6 per cent of the vote.

-- This report with first published by The Canadian Press in French on June 1, 2022.