Quebec Premier Legault reiterates his offer to welcome Afghan refugees

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has reiterated his intention to help Afghan refugees looking to find asylum in Canada.

In a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, Legault wrote that the government would do its part to welcome refugees as much as possible, "especially women victims of persecution."

Earlier this week, he had said Quebec was ready to take in a number of Afghan refugees.

The CAQ premier has not said how his government will help those who settle in Quebec.

On Friday, federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced that his department will speed up the process of evacuating and receiving the families of interpreters and others who have contributed to the Canadian mission in Afghanistan.

Legault wanted to console the Quebec soldiers who participated in the Canadian intervention in Afghanistan.

"It really can't be easy to see the situation swing this quickly, but at the same time, it doesn't mean you did all of this in vain," Legault wrote. "For years you have driven out the al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for the September 11 attacks. You've allowed thousands of girls to go to school freely and be ambitious. You have helped an entire population free themselves from the Taliban yoke."

He added that the intervention in Afghanistan has led to progress there.

"Certainly, we would have liked to see more lasting progress, but the fact remains that your missions have brought a lot of good for almost two decades. You can still be proud of that. In any case, I am very proud of our Quebec soldiers," Legault wrote.

The premier also said he was "shocked by the images of fear and anguish that have reached us."

Legault said he fears for the living conditions of Afghan women.

"Whether we agree or not with the western intervention, it is chilling to think of what awaits these little girls and women in the months to come," he said.

He said the plight of Afghan women should convince our society to stand up for equality between men and women "with even more energy and pride."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2021.