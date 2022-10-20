iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win


image.jpg

Quebec Premier Francois Legault's new cabinet will have 16 men and 14 women in addition to the premier himself.

Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Among the key names returning are Christian Dube in health, Eric Girard in finance and Genevieve Guilbault, who takes on transport while conserving her deputy premier post.

Newcomers entering cabinet include former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Bernard Drainville in education and Kateri Champagne Jourdain, the first Indigenous woman elected to the national assembly, as employment minister.

In 2018, Legault announced a 26-member cabinet and achieved gender parity for about three months before a cabinet shuffle.

Legault had said previously his aim was to have a cabinet that would be composed of between 40 and 60 per cent women.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*