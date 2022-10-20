Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win

Quebec Premier Francois Legault's new cabinet will have 16 men and 14 women in addition to the premier himself.

Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Among the key names returning are Christian Dube in health, Eric Girard in finance and Genevieve Guilbault, who takes on transport while conserving her deputy premier post.

Newcomers entering cabinet include former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Bernard Drainville in education and Kateri Champagne Jourdain, the first Indigenous woman elected to the national assembly, as employment minister.

In 2018, Legault announced a 26-member cabinet and achieved gender parity for about three months before a cabinet shuffle.

Legault had said previously his aim was to have a cabinet that would be composed of between 40 and 60 per cent women.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.