Quebec premier outlines the five 'building blocks' of his new economic vision

François Legault unveiled on Friday his new economic vision for Quebec that targets buying Quebec, exporting, innovation, labour scarcity and the green economy.

These are the five "building blocks" (chantiers) for which the premier has promised many announcements in the coming months.

One of these announcements will be the adoption of a certification to recognize products made in Quebec in order to promote local purchasing among Quebec consumers.

To set an example, Legault also announced the introduction of a bill to ensure that government ministries and Crown corporations purchase more products made in Quebec.

The premier also wants to help Quebec companies with their exports. He reiterated that the general delegations abroad have the mandate to "find clients in the United States, Europe and Asia".

In the same vein, to promote the marketing and export of products, Legault wants to create innovation zones where colleges and universities would be more in touch with entrepreneurs.

In terms of labour scarcity, the premier mentioned that Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet will soon table an action plan. The government wants to accompany people who will need to requalify in new sectors.

In Legault's eyes, economic development and the fight against climate change are compatible. He spoke of companies interested in investing in the battery and green hydrogen sectors in Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 12, 2021.