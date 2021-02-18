Quebec premier plans to table bill strengthening language laws, capping space at English colleges

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Thursday that he doesn't believe capping spaces at English CEGEPs in the province will penalize French or English students, as the government prepares to table a bill strengthening Bill 101.

At a news briefing, Legault confirmed media reports that the CAQ government is considering putting a cap on the number of spots available at English CEGEPs.

Legault said that he understands some French-speaking CEGEP students would like to attend English colleges, but that French is "fragile" in the province.

"We have to reinforce Bill 101, and that's why we'll table a bill soon," he said in a news conference, adding that he didn't feel capping the number of spaces for English-speaking students would cause Anglophones to miss out on a spot at college.

"There are many places for the Anglophones in the Anglophone CEGEPs," he said.

The proposed bill is in response to concerns about the number of Francophone students opting to study in English, once they finish high school, and the govenment feels putting a limit on the number of spaces would be a way of getting around formally applying Bill 101 to CEGEPs and completely restricting access.

The premier still wants students to have freedom of choice when it comes to which language they want to study in at the CEGEP level.

Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette is working on the new laws.

Legault added that he had hoped to table a bill soon, but the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination campaign have occupied the government's attention.

"We need a debate, so we want to find the right time," he said. "I hope by the end of this session that we'll be able to table the bill."