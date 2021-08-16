Quebec premier promises $100 million for affordable housing in province's north

Quebec is investing $100 million for more affordable housing in the province's north.

Premier Francois Legault made the announcement today in Chibougamau, Que., a city of about 7,000 people located 500 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

Legault says the money will go toward building 300 homes in the province's northern region before the end of 2022.

The premier says too many people travel to northern towns for work but don't settle.

He says one of the reasons people don't stay is a lack of housing, adding that his government's investment will help attract more families to the north.

Housing Minister Andree Laforest said alongside Legault today that affordable housing is the key to increasing the population in cities such as Chibougamau.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 16, 2021.