Quebec premier promises COVID-19 deconfinement plan in coming weeks

Quebec Premier François Legault says he wants to be able to present a deconfinement plan to Quebecers within the next few weeks.

In a press scrum Thursday, he said he was inspired by Saskatchewan officials, who released their three-step plan to lift health restrictions as soon as adequate vaccination levels are reached.

Legault says he asked his team for "the same thing" and is now waiting to receive a plan that will work for this province.

In addition to vaccination percentages, Public Health is looking at the levels of contagion in each region of Quebec, Legault explained.

The premier did not hide his impatience; insisting it is important that Quebecers know "what is coming in June, July and August."

He admitted he was also putting "a lot of pressure" on National Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda.