Quebec premier says Ottawa should crack down on Canadians vacationing abroad

In the face of crowds of people flying south, even as COVID-19 cases surge, Quebec Premier François Legault is urging the federal government to explain how it will try to stem the tide.

And he warned Tuesday that he may also take more severe measures in what's required upon travelers' return home.

During a joint press conference with the three leaders of the province's opposition parties, Legault said he was on the same wavelength as Ontario Premier Doug Ford -- he, too, denounced the federal government's slowness in intervening, since airports and borders are federal, not provincial.

Ford said this week he was ready to impose COVID-19 tests on returning vacationers or even to impose a quarantine in hotels. Asked about this, Legault said he was open to the same restrictions, even if he hasn't announced a decision yet on it.

But he said he expects more from the federal government and wants to know what measures will be taken to ensure that these vacationers respect the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their return and other public health rules.

With 2,183 new cases of coronavirus in Quebec today -- a new record -- and 1,055 people hospitalized, the three other party leaders also urged citizens not to meet up over the Christmas break, in solidarity with health workers who are overworked and exhausted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.